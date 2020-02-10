Our obsession with “color trends” is killing the planet

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, the Pantone Color Institute has released its highly anticipated color trends report . In it, the color forecasting company explains which colors will be fashionable this fall and winter: You’ll need to buy outfits in a radiant, autumnal orange called Amberglow along with an upbeat, sultry red called Samba. Then, you’ll blend these statement colors with more muted tones, like a Classic Blue or an earthy tan called Sandstone. If you fail to nail this palette, you’re at risk of looking hopelessly out of style. And how could you possibly live with that?

For years, Pantone has helped fashion designers and brands forecast what colors will be in vogue. The company gathers insights about what colors are trending in a range of industries—from fashion to interior design to branding to the media—then synthesizes them in a report. But the report doesn’t just describe what’s happening in the world of color: it also actively shapes the colors designers incorporate into their products in the years to come.

As consumers, we don’t often get to see what happens behind the scenes to influence what’s trendy and fashionable. All we know is that blue and red polka dots were so hot over the summer, and by fall, we feel slightly ridiculous wearing that pattern in a sea of orange and tan. But there is actually an entire industry devoted to predicting and creating fashionable colors for the months and years ahead. And I hate to say it, but it’s a big part of what is wrong with the fashion industry.

The fashion sector is now a $1.3 trillion global industry that employs 300 million people around the world and manufactures more than 100 billion items annually. This year, McKinsey forecasts that the industry will grow 3% to 4%, which is slightly slower than in previous years, but still translates to an enormous increase in the volume of clothes manufactured. The human population only grows by about 1% every year. So the fashion industry isn’t making more clothes to keep pace with the growing population: it must sell more new clothes to each person on the planet.

The fashion industry has found many clever ways to cultivate demand for clothes. The invention of the fashion show in the early 1990s, for instance, kick-started the idea that brands should create new looks every season—and that consumers should regularly update their wardrobes. To get people to buy new stuff, the clothes had to be aesthetically different from previous seasons. This is still the way the fashion industry works today, with designers unveiling new looks at fashion week shows around the world.

Then fast fashion entered the scene. Companies from H&M to Target have figured out how to manufacture the latest styles quickly and cheaply, making them accessible to a broader range of consumers—but also adding to the waste problem.

All of this has sent us into a state of massive overconsumption. Most of us have about 150 items in our closet. The number of times we wear each item before throwing it out has gone down by 36% since 2000, and many of us only wear an item seven to 10 times before it goes in the trash. And all of this waste is clogging up our landfills and oceans, and spewing vast amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, accelerating climate change.