Coronavirus cruise ship hell devolves into total nightmare from New Jersey to Japan

Count your blessings if you are not currently on a cruise ship. All hell is breaking loose on major vessels from New Jersey to Japan:

Of all the unfortunate cruise ship scenarios, Diamond Princess may be in the worst situation: It is now the second biggest coronavirus nexus outside of China, with more passengers sure to test positive in the coming days.

If the issue drags on, it does not bode well for the cruise industry. Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Corp. were all down about 3-4% in early trading on Friday.

This story is developing and details may change.