A new low-cost iPhone is coming in March—and it’s a smart move for Apple

There’s a side of Apple these days that’s less about purity and exclusivity and “think different” and more about business. Case in point is a new low-cost iPhone that’ll very likely be announced in March.

Several publications and a few analysts have already predicted that Apple will announce a new sub-$500 iPhone, which may be called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9. My own sources near the iPhone supply chain tell me that parts production for the new phone is now ramping up.

One source believes the new phone will likely sell at $399, roughly the same price as the first iPhone SE. Analysts say Apple needs a lower-cost device to have a better chance of competing in the Indian market, which is huge but also accustomed to paying less than $200 for Android phones. The new phone, one source told me, might also bolster Apple’s phone offering in China. That market is also huge, but very competitive, and Apple has had trouble winning and keeping market share.

But Apple’s motivation for an upgraded low-cost phone might be more global. A radically lower-priced iPhone, with the right components and features, could be tempting for a whole group of people that previously couldn’t afford an iPhone. This may include younger people with less disposable income who may use cheaper Android phones and people who bought older iPhones on the used market.

In 2016, Apple released the $399 iPhone SE, which sold reasonably well, but then quietly discontinued the device in September 2018. The company took another step toward this market with 2018’s iPhone XR ($749) and 2019’s iPhone 11 ($699). Both of those phones cost considerably more than the SE, and while they offer fast processors they don’t have the same display quality of higher-priced iPhones.

The new low-priced phone is expected to take a similar, scaled-back approach. It’ll very likely rely on components Apple has been using for years, like the fingerprint reader built into the physical home button. The new phone probably won’t use the FaceID facial recognition technology, which involves a relatively expensive laser chip and sensor. Apple will be able to cut costs by reusing a phone design, possibly one borrowed from the iPhone 8. The new phone is expected to have a 4.9-inch display.

The main idea of the SE 2/iPhone 9 is not to bowl consumers over with premium features, but to pull them inside the big tent of the Apple ecosystem. Apple says that it already has well more than a billion iOS devices active in the wild. If you think of all those devices as little vending machines for Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV, it likely wants to put many more of its phones in people’s hands. Apple says it aims to sell 200 million iPhones this year.