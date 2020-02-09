How to watch the 2020 Oscars live on ABC without cable

The best and brightest motion picture talent will descend on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight for the 92nd Academy Awards.

It’s a wide-open race this year, with a range of cinematic genres and styles competing for the coveted Best Picture prize (Find out why we’re rooting for Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite here.) Like last year, the event will not have a host, but an army of celebrity presenters will be on hand to dole out the statuettes, and the evening will include live performances from Elton John, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and others.

The 2020 Oscars ceremony is slated to begin this evening (Sunday, February 9) at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will air on the ABC broadcast network. (A red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will stream for free on the Academy’s Twitter page.) If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the Academy Awards telecast live without cable, you have a few different options. I’ve rounded them up below:

ABC digital properties

In many areas around the country, you can stream ABC directly from abc.com/watch-live or by selecting “watch live” in the ABC mobile apps. Unfortunately, you need login credentials with a pay-TV provider to watch this way. The Academy has a full list of participating areas on its website.

Streaming services

You can stream ABC live with a standalone streaming service that offers ABC in a bundle. (Note: ABC is not available in all areas, so check your zip code before signing up.) These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a free promotional week. They include:

Free ways to watch

Locast, a nonprofit streaming service, offers broadcast networks for free in 17 cities. (Find it here.) And as a friendly reminder, you can watch ABC for free with an over-the-air antenna if you have one.

Enjoy the show!