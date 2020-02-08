Meant as iPad killers, ‘2-in-1’ PCs have retreated to their laptop roots

Ten years ago, when Apple introduced the iPad , it initially downplayed the versatility of its new gadget. Instead of positioning it as a rival to the PC, Apple called it the ideal device for a subset of tasks for which a phone was too little and a laptop was too much. Soon, though, it became apparent that the iPad could be used for a lot more than that handful of specific tasks, and Apple anointed the tablet as its vision for the future of the PC.

Microsoft, whose Windows Mobile had been outplayed by the iPad’s smaller predecessor, the iPhone, took notice. It was one thing for Apple to have beaten Microsoft in what was then an emerging smartphone market, even though it had the potential to be far larger than the PC market. But the iPad represented a more existential threat to Microsoft’s bread and butter, its Windows business. The company countered by releasing Windows 8, a version of the operating system that was optimized for such input but which failed to attract many touch-optimized apps.

Thus began a battle for the future of the PC’s soul even more fundamental than the 1980s one spurred by the Macintosh’s graphical user interface. The dilemma pitted the two halves of the iconic notebook computer design against each other. Would the familiar physical keyboard be relegated to PC history alongside parallel ports and floppy drives? Or would the touchscreen become just another component, a mode into which laptops could transform when the task demanded it?

It’s never going to be the perfect tablet.” Donnie Oliphant, Dell

Makers of Windows PCs pursued two paths to find out. One was “detachable” laptops, in which the keyboard could be completely removed, an approach I wrote about when I contrasted the evolution of the iPad Pro and the Surface Pro. Since then, Microsoft has released the Surface Pro X , a version of the device that comes closer than any before it to matching the iPad’s sleek design, thanks to its use of an ARM-based processor.

Microsoft’s Surface models remain the highest-profile detachables. Other PC companies have been far more active in pursuing “convertible” 2-in-1s. These carry forward a traditional laptop form factor and ergonomics but have a hinge that lets you rotate the keyboard behind the display, turning them into thick tablets.

While such devices existed before the iPad, their modern era kicked off with the introduction of Lenovo’s Yoga notebook in 2012. Donnie Oliphant, senior director of product marketing at Dell, gives Lenovo credit for creating the category, along with Intel and Best Buy for helping to drive it.

Dell’s first partnership with Intel on a “Project Athena” laptop optimized for modern road warriors was last year’s XPS 13 convertible 2-in-1. That device focuses on attributes such as a slim screen border and carefully managed thermal output, and it leverages Intel research into hinge design. Ultimately, though, it’s still a laptop first.