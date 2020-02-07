Life without reliable internet? Not anymore. How one company is changing the game for rural America

To most people, life without internet seems inconceivable. How would you communicate? How would you work? How would you shop online?

But, for nearly 20 million Americans, life without high-speed internet is a reality. They live in rural communities that large phone and cable providers don’t cover. They live on the wrong side of the “digital divide.”

Until recently, David S. of Riner, Virginia. was one of those Americans. His family could go online on their phones, but their mobile data plans were pricey. Because their only option for television was satellite—also expensive—financial stress was mounting. The kicker? His 9-year-old daughter couldn’t use her school-issued laptop, at least not at home. The curriculum was all online. She had to do her homework at school.

David had reached out to other internet companies to no avail. Finally, he came across All Points Broadband, a Leesburg-based company that provides utility grade broadband to underserved markets. “They did a test, and they said they could definitely do it,” says David.

And they did.

Since December 2019, David and his family have access to reliable high-speed internet. His daughter can do her homework at home, and the family saved money by canceling satellite TV and streaming content, instead, and by downgrading their mobile data plan.

A wireless workaround

All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr explains why major telecommunications companies (telcos) don’t service rural areas. Delivering broadband is capital intensive, and these places don’t have enough customers to justify the high infrastructure cost.