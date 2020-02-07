This innovative company wants to heat your home with energy from your own backyard

You can’t control the weather. Nor can you control the price of oil or propane. And these two variables make heating and cooling a home expensive and unpredictable—a potentially devastating combination for homeowners.

There is a solution, but until recently, it was out of reach for most families. A geothermal energy system heats and cools buildings by harvesting thermal energy, found in abundance 10 feet below the frost line. These systems can reduce heating and cooling costs by as much as 60 percent. But in the past, installing them was expensive and cumbersome.

Not anymore. With patented technology, equipment, and processes, Dandelion Energy, a New York-based home geothermal startup, makes it possible for people with more modest budgets and smaller backyards to access geothermal energy. President and co-founder Kathy Hannun shares what inspired the groundbreaking idea, as well as tips for cultivating innovation at your own organization.

An opportunity to do something

The Dandelion concept was conceived in 2016 at X, the innovation lab of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Hannun was a project manager, working to “find new big business opportunities.” No small feat.

She and her colleague James Quazi, Dandelion Energy’s cofounder and CTO, were intrigued by geothermal for a number of reasons. First and foremost, heating and cooling have an enormous impact on energy use and carbon emissions.

“We saw an opportunity to do something—to innovate in a way that is beneficial for homeowners who are spending a tremendous amount on heating and cooling, as well as for the environment,” says Hannun.

After a year of brainstorming and planning, Hannun and Quazi launched Dandelion Energy as a company independent of Google. They launched focusing on the Northeast residential market. In the future, they plan to expand into other territories as well as into the commercial real estate market.