Netflix autoplay will never die

Tell me if this sounds familiar: It’s Monday night. You had a tough first day back to work. And so you curl up on the couch with a glass of wine ready to watch something on Netflix.

As you load up the app to check out the new shows [OMINOUS SPACE SOUNDTRACK] you just want to [GENERIC HAPPY MUSIC] have a moment to [KNIGHT ARMOR CLANGS] think, but you [CHILDREN’S SHOW THEME SONG] can’t because Netflix autoplays a trailer for every dang show you hover over for half a second. Your wine is suddenly drained. Your heart is palpitating. And you still have no idea what you want to watch.

Finally, these days are coming to an end. Netflix is now offering users the option to turn off autoplaying trailers. You’ll need to go to your profile settings through the web, select “Manage Profile,” and uncheck the box.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Autoplay, generally speaking, is an atrocious, disruptive bit of user interface that we’ve come to expect in our day-to-day lives. We see it in ads and videos on sites across the web (including on Fast Company). But at least, in most cases, the video doesn’t go full-screen, and the audio doesn’t play full blast as it does in Netflix’s implementation—an implementation that is particularly grating because it turns your entire screen into a land mine that you have to circumvent with your mouse or controller.

Netflix’s move to make autoplay opt-out comes as a surprise simply because Netflix has featured autoplaying trailers for years, as the company moved away from a quiet, thumbnail interface to one that splashes images and video across the screen in an enticement to click.

And people hate the feature. I, for one, have never heard a friend say they liked autoplaying trailers—they’re widely considered the most annoying aspect of Netflix, period. It’s so annoying that, in my house, we actually mute the TV as we browse through shows.