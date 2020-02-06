Twitter Q4 2019 earnings: $1.01 billion revenue up 11% YOY, daily active users up 21% to 152 million

Twitter has just announced its Q4 earnings for fiscal 2019. Results for several important metrics were better than what analysts had expected, though the Q4 earnings per share number was below Wall Street expectations.

Here are the important numbers:

Twitter Q4 2019 earnings per share: 25¢ vs. 29¢ expected

25¢ vs. 29¢ expected Twitter Q4 2019 revenue: $1.01 billion vs. $996.7 million expected

$1.01 billion vs. $996.7 million expected Twitter Q4 2019 monetizable daily active users (mDAUs): 152 million vs. 147.5 million expected

First, the good: Twitter Q4 revenue beat expectations coming in at $1.01 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase. Ad revenue was also up 12% to $885 million YOY. U.S.-based revenue also increased by 17% YOY to $591 million.

The all-important monetizable daily active users (mDAU) metric was also up. Q4 saw mDAU’s rise to 152 million, up from 145 million last quarter and up from 126 million Q4 2018. U.S.-based mDAU’s were also up, coming in at 31 million for the quarter, compared to 27 million the quarter a year before.

The biggest disappointment for the quarter was the earnings per share (EPS). Twitter had a Q4 diluted EPS of 25¢. That’s down from the 33¢ in the quarter a year earlier and below the 29¢ Wall Street was expecting.

As for how Twitter ended fiscal 2019, the company had a total of $3.46 billion in revenue—up 14% YOY. Net income reached $1.47 billion and 2019 diluted EPS was $1.87.

Announcing Twitter’s Q4 earnings, Twitter CFO Ned Segal said: