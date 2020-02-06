Uber and Lyft should electrify their fleets—before cities make them do it anyway

Recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the Financial Times that he believed he and the city had the power to mandate ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to use only electric vehicles. “We have the power to regulate car share,” he said. “We…are looking closely at mandating that any of those vehicles in the future be electric.”

The mayor’s words have received pushback from critics noting that most Uber and Lyft drivers own their own cars, rendering the idea that they should be expected to electrify their own vehicles unfair and unrealistic. But putting the onus on the companies themselves to push for electrification and clean up their act makes sense, as there is a lot they can do without negatively impacting drivers or riders.

Research suggests that the average ride-hailing trip creates about 50% more pollution than the average traditional car trip. Even worse, studies show that over half of all ride-hailing trips in major cities are made by people who would have otherwise used cleaner means of transit to get to their destination.

Ride-hailing today is actually increasing the number of miles travelled by car, far from the narrative the companies have pushed about getting rid of the need for personal vehicle ownership. The Sierra Club is working to get bolder electric commitments from Uber and Lyft by drawing public attention to the growing body of negative data that surrounds ride-hailing. Transportation is the largest source of climate-disrupting emissions in the nation, making this work more critical than ever.

Here’s where electric vehicles come into the picture. Lyft alone said that it had 1.9 million drivers in 2019. Lyft separately has 200,000 cars that it rents to drivers by way of its “Express Drive” program. Participating drivers typically put over 35,000 miles per year on their cars. Even if an electric vehicle mandate were limited to drivers participating in “Express Drive” campaigns—if drivers were limited to electric rentals—that would result in more decarbonization for the public policy investment than individual household rebates, along with greater overall reduced pollution.

Ultimately, it is for these reasons—among others—that I’m confident both Uber and Lyft should adopt an all electric-vehicle fleet for the vehicles that they rent to drivers. Uber and Lyft could be the sustainable leaders they so often claim to be.

But there are also political reasons. I have been in the policy-influencing business for over 20 years. When looking at these types of decisions, traditionally, the question of importance is: who gets hurt, who gets helped, and who doesn’t care? Considering these variables objectively usually leads one to an optimal solution.