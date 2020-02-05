Dramatic video shows a Boeing Pegasus Airlines plane broken in pieces after a runway skid in Turkey

Social media is flooded with images of a dramatic airport accident in Istanbul, where a Pegasus Airlines jetliner skidded off the runway as it was attempting to land. Videos and photos posted to Twitter show the hull of a Boeing 737 airplane broken in pieces as passengers flee the scene. According to the Associated Press , at least 52 people were injured. No deaths have been reported so far.

Plane skids off runway and breaks into three pieces at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport — no reported fatalities https://t.co/GMW8fGMYcK pic.twitter.com/Oq8sTUJgUi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 5, 2020

Citing data from Flightradar24, the AP says the plane was 11 years old, meaning it would be considerably older than the 737 Max models that were involved in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Both of those crashes are thought to be the result of faulty software. The Max models—one of Boeing’s fastest-selling planes before the crashes—remain grounded around the world, and Boeing still hasn’t recovered financially from the incidents.

This story is developing . . .