Coronavirus cruise ship hell: China virus fears leave 12,000 held captive in a week

A nightmare scenario is unfolding off the coast of Japan, where the Diamond Princess ship is under quarantine due to the new coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, and passengers are stuck in their rooms. Over 5,700 people are currently stuck on cruise ships in Asia, in addition to the 6,000 people who were held on a ship off the coast of Italy late last week. All told, more than 12,000 people were held captive on cruise ships over the past week as health officials checked for signs of the virus: