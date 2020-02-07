How ‘The Lodge’ discovers horror in dread

When a producer reached out to Austrian auteurs Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala with a spec script about a woman trapped in a lodge with her boyfriend’s two kids, it immediately caught their attention.

Screenwriter Sergio Casci’s script had parallels to Franz and Fiala’s 2014 sleeper hit Goodnight Mommy: a pair of siblings pitted against a matriarchal figure in an isolated location, with themes of loss, trauma, and skewed perception woven throughout.

The problem was retrofitting Casci’s idea to their style.

“What we learned with this script is that our way of telling stories seems to be rather specific,” Fiala says. “We like quiet and little dialogue. We feel sad for the original writer. He’s great at writing funny dialogue. We unfortunately killed most of his very amusing lines and added a lot of dread and silence.”

The Lodge follows a family to their winter retreat over the holidays. But when the father (Richard Armitage) is called away on business, he leaves his two kids, Mia (Lia McHugh) and Aiden (Jaeden Martell), alone with his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). If tensions weren’t already high given the fact that Grace isn’t their mother, Mia and Aiden find out that Grace used to be in a religious cult. And when Grace, Mia, and Aidan are trapped in the lodge during a blizzard, Grace’s dark past begins to surface.

But, as in Goodnight Mommy, not everything is as it appears.

One of the biggest mysteries in The Lodge is whether or not Grace is imagining things or if there’s something more sinister and supernatural afoot. Things go missing. Her cult leader’s voice creeps through the house demanding her to repent. The clocks are frozen on a very specific date. About halfway through the film, a major plot detail does, in fact, put everything in context.