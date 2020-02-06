These 5 things indicate someone has strong social skills

Plenty of research has been done about the connection between strong social skills and career success—especially in a workplace that is only becoming more automated.

Social skills are the key to teamwork and building long-term relationships, but they can feel hard to measure. If you lack them, you’ll suffer the consequences. People won’t likely say to your face that you lack social smarts, but the hard truth is that they may be less inclined to promote you or invite you out for after-work drinks.

The good news is that you absolutely can improve your interpersonal skill set, once you know what to focus on. Here are five concrete indicators that someone is socially adept:

1. They show an appreciation for others

Everyone wants to feel special, so a strong starting point is to make them feel great about themselves. If they’ve had a “win” of some kind, mention that, congratulate them, show that they are special in your mind. If you don’t know them personally—say in the case of a recruiter—do your research before you meet, and compliment the recruiter on his success rate in placing candidates. If you’re talking to your boss, mention that you appreciate the feedback she gave you on your last presentation.

Don’t worry that you’ll sound like a suck-up when you compliment the other person. Generally what seems like overzealous praise to you will sound like the absolute truth to the person with whom you’re speaking.

2. They listen deeply

Another great skill is the ability to listen. It’s not as easy as you might think, which is why if you encounter someone who’s really good at listening, it often makes a strong impression.