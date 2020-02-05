This is who you’re voting for, based on your tweets about Pelosi’s SOTU speech rip

Well, it happened again . Another Trump-era State of the Union address where the morning-after discourse is focused on the theatrics of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Last year, of course, Pelosi made a splash during the speech by clapping weird at Donald Trump in the kind of extremely memeable but ultimately meaningless way that says “I’ll pass your top policy priority for the year the day after introducing articles of impeachment against you, IDGAF.”

This time, Pelosi shoplifted the spotlight by responding to Trump’s handshake-refusal by tearing up her copy of his speech. That’s right, after a lie-filled speech where a president who is about to be acquitted in his impeachment trial by history’s most aggressively uncurious Republican senate gave the medal of freedom to a guy who has repeatedly defended slavery and suggested Michael J. Fox was faking his Parkinson’s diagnosis, people are talking about middle-school squabbling.

On the one hand, at least the media focus on Pelosi is taking up space that might otherwise be spent hailing Trump’s presidential showmanship. If that was her aim, well, you kind of have to hand it to her—preferably with an unusual, pointed handclap. On the other hand, it is entirely possible that Pelosi is just using this is another opportunity for Sassy Warrior self-mythology, something which SNL is reliably helpful in bolstering.

So, it’s either one of those two things. Or maybe some other options! That’s the beauty of the post-truth era, everybody sees what they want to see. It’s all The Dress, all the time: everybody looking at the same things with wildly different interpretations. Sometimes, those interpretations say a lot about the eye that’s beholding. In this case, the way people feel about Pelosi’s speech rip may reveal who they’re voting for in the primaries.

At the time of this writing, the top two trending hashtags on Twitter are #PelosiTantrum and #NancyTheRipper. Let’s explore those very real hashtags, along with some other made-up ones, as avatars for voting preference.

#PelosiTantrum

You are deeply offended. How dare Nancy do something so disrespectful to Americans? When she ripped up that speech it was like she was ripping up the Constitution, or the deed to your house and gun, both of which she would confiscate if she had her way, because of socialism. You are also appalled by the lack of decorum, something you value deeply in your leaders, and the lack of control. Obviously, Nancy’s feelings were hurt, and she lost her temper, and you absolutely hate it when leaders lose their temper because of hurt feelings.