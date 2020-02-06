Farai Simoyi from Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ weighs in on that controversial streetwear episode

What does streetwear even mean anymore? That’s the question Netflix’s new competition series, Next in Fashion , tackled in a tense episode in which the two contestants who have the most experience in that category were up for elimination and a guest judge walked off in protest.

What started out as a creative and freestyle culture that grew out of hip-hop, without rules, has been commodified and watered down, and black creatives in particular are feeling the sting of erasure—a point illustrated in the show’s fourth episode, when Kiki Kitty and Farai Simoyi had to defend their designs to a dubious judging panel.

The new reality series (which premiered last week) is essentially Netflix’s answer to Project Runway, minus the charm of Tim Gunn. It’s hosted by two British designers/television personalities, Alexa Chung and Tan France, who also serve as judges alongside an array of big-name guests who help them decide the contestants’ fate after each challenge. In the fourth episode, streetwear was the order of the day, and the judges reached a stalemate on whether Kitty and Simoyi should be eliminated.

The two Brooklyn-based designers know streetwear. They met several years ago when designing Nicki Minaj’s K-Mart line, and Kitty helped launch FUBU’s womenswear in the ’90s when it still operated out of a home in Queens.

They were excited about the challenge and presented rugged baggy denim ensembles for men and women. But Chung and France, along with the guest judges—celebrity stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jason Bolden, and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss—could not agree on a verdict. There were complaints that Kitty and Simoyi’s clothes looked unfinished, citing the intentional raw edges. But Jean-Raymond stood up for them, arguing that their designs were the most innovative and future-focused. He felt so passionately about it that instead of caving in and joining his colleagues in voting Kitty and Simoyi off, he walked off the set—but not before When Simoyi made an incisive observation about the fashion industry.

“We were given streetwear and we design from our perspective, and the thing that I’ve noticed in the fashion industry is it’s mostly one voice that’s heard,” she said. “The high-end brands and designers are taking ideas from us every single day, and it only becomes cool when it’s high-end. For a lot of us minorities and the underprivileged, we want you to see us, but it’s so hard to be seen. It’s really frustrating because I look to designers like Kerby. I look to you, Jason, because you guys are in those spaces.” (In the end, no one was eliminated that round.)

Speaking this week to Fast Company, Simoyi said that designers from around the world have been reaching out to her about the episode to tell her how much her words resonated with them. “A lot of times when we were being judged, some of the judges would say, ‘The taste level just wasn’t there,’ or ‘It’s not my cup of tea.’ That’s not how you judge, you judge based on an understanding of what the inspiration was from and then going over the story with the designer and understanding their point of view, and I just didn’t feel like we had that opportunity at all,” Simoyi said. “I felt it was necessary to make that statement because I was speaking from my own personal experiences in the industry over all these years. I realized, ‘Wow, it’s still happening on this stage,’ and for me and my work, it’s just always hard for us to tell our stories and to be seen. I don’t think everybody needs to understand my point of view. That’s not what we’re saying. But just listen. I feel like the fashion industry sometimes doesn’t listen unless it’s European or Westernized.”