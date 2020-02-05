Trump impeachment vote: How to watch the final Senate speeches live online

In the last day of what may be the most anticlimactic event in modern history, members of the U.S. Senate are expected to give their final speeches in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The proceedings come less than 12 hours after the president’s third State of the Union address to Congress.

The final speeches are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill, culminating with a vote at around 4 p.m. ET. The vote is expected to largely fall along party lines, with Trump’s acquittal all but assured. If you want to stream the proceedings live on your computer or phone (and we totally understand if you don’t), you can do that for free on the C-SPAN website or the YouTube page for PBS NewsHour. I’ve also embedded the video below.