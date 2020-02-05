Yet another joy of the smart home: Light bulbs at risk from hackers

If your smart light bulbs blink twice, they may be trying to tell you they’re under duress.

A vulnerability reported Wednesday by security firm Check Point could allow that to happen—along with hacks of other smart-home gadgets that employ the same widely used underlying Zigbee wireless protocol.

That’s “could” instead of “will” because Signify, the company behind the Philips-branded line of Hue smart bulbs, already patched that flaw in the firmware of the bridge base stations required by many of those connected lights. And since the Hue mobile apps come preset to install updates automatically, that patch should already be on every Hue bridge.

Does that make this a feel-good security story? No. The vulnerability documented by Tel Aviv-based Check Point Software Technologies relies on a common attack technique, and too many internet-of-things gadgets don’t come with automatic software updates. Check Point isn’t singling out any other devices as being vulnerable, but the list of Zigbee-certified hardware is long indeed.

A video posted by Check Point shows how it can work. As eerie music plays, the Hue bulb in a house starts changing colors and going on and off on its own—a sign that the attacker has exploited the flaw in an unpatched bridge to seize control. The attacker uses the infected bridge to take over a Windows 7 laptop plugged into it.

“I’m inside your home network and I can do whatever I want,” sums up Yaniv Balmas, head of cyber research at Check Point.

The attacker does not need to be inside a home or office or even on the same wireless network as the target; instead, connecting a special antenna into a laptop from as much as 330 feet away can allow breaking into the Zigbee radio-frequency communications between the bridge and Hue bulbs.