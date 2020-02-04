advertisement
advertisement

Video: Novartis’s chief digital officer on how the company is becoming un-bossed

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Bertrand Bodson, chief digital officer of Novartis, in conversation with Stephanie Mehta at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life