Google’s thinktank Jigsaw is wading into the fight against disinformation

As the threat of digital misinformation looms large before the 2020 elections, Google’s Jigsaw research group is jumping in to help sniff out attempts to alter images for political purposes. The group is releasing a bundle of visual disinformation detectors to help fact checkers and journalists identify images that have been manipulated. These tools will live on a platform that doubles as a place for researchers to collaborate on different detection techniques. It’s also announcing a “research publication” called The Current where people can access information about disinformation and Jigsaw’s and its partners’ efforts to fight it.

“We want to be working with the people who are on the front lines of countering disinformation, and we’re really trying to look around the next corner so that we can build and ship tools that can address future manifestations of the problem,” says Jigsaw’s CEO Jared Cohen. “It’s a prodigious problem.”

Jigsaw was originally established in 2010 as Google Ideas by Eric Schmidt, who described it as a “think/do tank” to research issues at the intersection of technology and geopolitics. But the incubator hasn’t talked about its disinformation work until now, Cohen says.

For more than a year, Jigsaw has been quietly working on artificial intelligence approaches to help counter the threat of deepfakes and other forms of image manipulation. Today it’s presenting the main thrust of its work, an open research platform called Assembler containing a set of experimental detection tools that journalists and fact-checkers can use to analyze manipulated media, as Cohen explained in a blog post yesterday.

Developed by Jigsaw (with input from Google Research) and its partners in academia, the tools use computer vision AI to show the probability of specific types of manipulation for a single image. One tool might recognize that somebody has likely messed with the brightness of an image to create a certain look. Another might see signs that something has been copy-and-pasted into an image to change its message.

Jigsaw developed the tool in Assembler for detecting deepfakes–images or video manipulated with AI to portray people doing or saying fictional things, sometimes for political reasons. The tool, called StyleGAN, uses two separate neural networks working against each other to identify image traits with greater and greater accuracy. Another tool, which Jigsaw calls its “ensemble model,” is trained with data from each of the individual image scanners on the platform, allowing it to analyze an image for multiple types of manipulation simultaneously.