Forget breaking up big tech—the U.S. needs empowered consumers

The United States has become a nation of monopolies.

As a result, many are questioning whether the tech industry has become too powerful for its own good. For a growing set of voices from the political left, the answer is a resounding yes. Elizabeth Warren already set out a plan to break up big tech if she gets elected. President Trump has also been remarkably consistent to voice his displeasure with Google, and a number of far less bombastic Republicans have joined him in calling for scrutiny into the business practices of Facebook. The mounting bipartisan concern has prompted an urgent scramble to rethink America’s approach to antitrust policy, prompting Bloomberg to call it the “Great Anti-Trust Awakening.” If Warren has her way, Bloomberg may soon need to update its prognosis to full-blown Armageddon. Why theory is better than practice The underlying idea behind breakups is simple. Separating platforms from products would stop tech giants like Amazon and Google from double-dipping in their own platforms and restore competitiveness to markets from where smaller players have largely been driven off. The problem is that breakups are unlikely to deliver hoped-for results. In fact, experts such as FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips argue that antitrust will fail in addressing many of the underlying concerns about the tech sector at large.

It’s not rocket science Simple measures, such as requiring informed consent before data can be shared and giving users direct visibility over how their data is commercialized, would go a long way in upgrading consumers from an exploited commodity to active collaborators. More importantly, giving users stronger visibility and control over their own data, and making companies more accountable over breaches, would greatly reduce the harm that even the most dominant firms could cause. The same goes for data portability. Allowing users to vote with their feet by taking their data from one platform to another would be a much stronger incentive for big tech to shape up than the distant prospect of breakups that would take years to litigate. Finally, establishing a dedicated data protection agency to augment the much-maligned FCC and FTC would be another game changer that political reformists, such as Ralph Nader, have long since called for. Not so fast, trustbusters While the current administration has opted for a laissez-faire approach that most notoriously brought us the end of net neutrality in 2017, the tides are shifting on Capitol Hill.

Two proposed bills—the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act and the Online Privacy Act—stand out in particular. While it is unlikely that either bill will pass as is, they have already succeeded in setting the tone of discussion and focusing efforts on modernizing our data protection rules and establishing new regulators, such as the Digital Privacy Agency. Even if federal laws never come to be, states are not standing idle. In fact, California has already taken matters to its own hands by issuing the California Consumer Privacy Act, which enacted a broad set of changes to how tech companies operate in the state. New York has also taken action on data privacy by passing the SHIELD Act, and it is only a matter of time before other progressive state legislatures follow suit. In the interim, politicians on both sides of the aisle would be well served by keeping their trustbusting instincts in check and remembering that sometimes complex problems have simple solutions. And in 2020, nothing should be simpler than ensuring that American consumers have the most basic of rights over their data and that they are treated with dignity and respect even when online. T. Alexander Puutioi s a PhD researcher at the University of Turku and an adjunct for macroeconomics and finance for New York University. He currently works on complex transactions with the United Nations Secretariat.