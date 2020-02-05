What if the main character of your favorite classic book was black? Now it is.

During the Pequod‘s last voyage in Herman Melville’s classic Moby Dick, Captain Ahab is 58 years old. Physically, he has a prosthetic leg made of whale bone, and a pale white mark or scar that runs from his hairline and down one side of his face and neck.

Now, here’s a question for you: Was he white? Or do we just assume he’s white based on the many, many depictions created since the book was published in 1851? How do you know he wasn’t black or brown?

This is the premise for Penguin Random House’s newest editions of literary classics, launching to celebrate Black History Month but to also challenge our perceptions of classic characters and offer a new lens through which to see these much-loved books and stories. Launching today in New York, Diversity Editions is a collaboration between Penguin Random House, agency TBWA/Chiat/Day New York, and Barnes & Noble. Twelve classics, including Romeo and Juliet, The Secret Garden, Moby Dick, The Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Frankenstein, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Three Musketeers were chosen after 100 books were run through a custom AI system created by TBWA to see if the author ever identified the protagonist’s skin color or ethnicity. The agency then commissioned seven artists from different backgrounds to create limited-edition custom covers, ensuring ethnic minorities across the country were accurately represented. The limited-edition run of these books will be available at the Barnes & Noble New York flagship on Fifth Avenue starting on February 5, but also to everyone else online. The Diverse Editions site will also allow fans to create and upload their own user-generated cover designs.

The idea started with TBWA, where chief creative officer Chris Beresford-Hill and chief diversity officer Doug Melville started talking about how the conversation around the casting of a Harry Potter character in a play in 2015 could be applied to so many books. Back in 2015, there was a bit of an uproar when the London stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was cast and Hermione was being played by a black actor. Soon author J.K. Rowling waded in to make her approval official and try to put a stop to argument.

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione ???? https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2015

“When you’re a kid in school, they always tell you that the wonderful thing about reading is what’s on the page is fixed, but you can imagine it any way you want,” says Beresford-Hill. “And we started to think, well, if J.K. Rowling can say she never identified race, and it’s open to any interpretation you choose, then a lot of books have covers with white protagonists just because of some shitty marketing back in the day.”

Melville sees this as an opportunity to make literature accessible and inclusive for many readers who haven’t felt a connection to the classics. “If you’re able to go on your iPhone and switch your emojis, if you’re able to go on Instagram and change your filters, why shouldn’t you be able to look at publishing and look at a book and be able to pick a cover where you can imagine yourself in it?” says Melville.