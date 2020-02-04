Shadow Inc.’s Iowa caucus meltdown sent Twitter into overdrive to find the app’s real parents

One popular perversion of the Count Galeazzo Ciano goes like this: “Success has many fathers, but failure is a lonely orphan child.” That appears to apply well to the app meltdown that tanked the timely reporting of the Iowa caucus results last night. (The results will supposedly be made public at 5 p.m. today.)

The Iowa Democratic Party, or IDP, chose to use an untested app made by a small developer named Shadow Inc. to report precinct results to the Democratic state committee. But when it came time to report, the app sent in only partial information, the IDP said today, which tanked the whole digital reporting process.

The “Democratic digital group” ACRONYM put out a statement last night saying that it was just an investor in Shadow.

But I watched in real time as people soon began unearthing tweets and other documents showing clearly that ACRONYM acquired Shadow in early 2019. ACRONYM still had tweets up about its acquisition of Shadow Inc.

???? Some news this morning ???? We've acquired SMS tool Groundbase & are launching Shadow, a company focused on building the technology infrastructure needed to enable Democrats to run better, more efficient campaigns. Learn more in @politico's Morning Score: https://t.co/wwibAvwgCw pic.twitter.com/gLGj63gAFE — ACRONYM (@anotheracronym) January 17, 2019

Attempts to reach Kyle Tharp, ACRONYM’s VP of comms, by phone this morning resulted in a message saying the mailbox is full. Emails have not been returned. Tharp has no doubt been popular with journalists over the past 12 hours.