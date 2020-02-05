How user-centered development helped me build a rock-star team

What qualities do high performers have? Are they strong? Independent? Creative? Bold? The truth is, there’s no secret formula for what constitutes a high performer, but there is a method for bringing out the best in people. For much of my career, I’ve focused on building and leading high-performing teams. User-centered development principles (commonly referred to as UCD) are at the very core of their growth.

Here’s an example. Recently, our leadership began sending out biweekly surveys to our direct reports. Now, these aren’t performance reviews—they’re a way to make sure that leaders are doing a good job and that our employees feel empowered to deliver on expectations.

They’re not anonymous, either. One day, I noticed a startlingly low score from one of my direct reports, so I put some time on our calendars to talk. I needed to identify the root of the issue. As we sat down to chat, it became apparent that he was unsure how the conversation would play out. I had to make it clear that this wasn’t a “gotcha” exercise. I needed to understand this person’s context—what projects he was working on, his role within the company, and even his personal life. I then used this knowledge and understanding to determine adjustments for him, his team, and our leadership. And that’s what UCD is all about: shrugging off your preconceived notions to seek true understanding.

When we think about UCD as it relates to creating high-performing teams, we have to consider what motivates and engages people. In this case, my employee confessed that he provided a low score because he didn’t understand the importance of his role, his accountabilities, or what success looked like. That was on me to correct.

Applying UCD helps you understand employees and their surrounding context, which makes it easier for them to reach new heights. Here’s how to get started:

1. Set the guardrails your team needs

With UCD, you need to clearly define the goals and obligations your teams should execute on and provide enough navigation to help them get there.

For some teams, we map out client partnerships by asking ourselves how to be the “best partner ever.” As a team, we identify six principles that help us become the best possible partner for our clients—think “deliver with minimum anxiety” or “seek to understand.”