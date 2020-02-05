Why private companies have so few women on their boards

Private companies have their work cut out for them with Goldman Sachs’s new ruling that will require companies to have a female board member if they want to IPO with the firm.

In the 2019 Study of Gender Diversity in Private Company Boardrooms, which Crunchbase coauthored with Him For Her and the Kellogg School of Management, of the 200 highly funded private companies studied, only 7% of board seats were held by women. Sixty percent of the companies had no female board members at all.

Further, only 4% of executive directors and just 5% of investor directors were women. Female board directors are more likely to hold an independent seat. Nineteen percent of all independent directors were women, and 29% of companies had yet to add an independent director. The path for women who seek board membership is often not the CEO/founder or investor track, but rather the seasoned finance executive or go-to-market executive who can bring operational experience to the board.

To better understand this topic, I spoke with Kelly Wright, an independent board director who has joined four private company’s boards in the last couple of years. Wright exited her executive sales role at Tableau in December 2016 after close to 12 years growing sales revenue from zero to $850 million. Her experience is instructive for women seeking out private-company board seats.

Wright’s board director roles didn’t come from placement firms. Recruiters said she wasn’t marketable. One reason for this is the first two people sought out for an independent board seat are often a current or former CEO, for the CEO coach role, or a current or former CFO to chair the audit committee. The role Wright fills is the go-to-market strategic executive, a growing but often not the most immediate need for a company looking to fill out its board.

Despite Wright’s role as a public-company executive at a multi-billion-dollar company with $850 million in revenue, placement firms sought a go-to-market person that had carried a multi-billion-dollar P&L. Even though some of the unicorn companies interviewing Wright for board roles had $100 million in revenue and were scaling to $1 billion, Wright claimed, “They wanted board directors who had directly managed upwards of $2 billion in revenue, which would scale them five years beyond where these companies are when they go public.” Wright went through the whole placement process, to find the board would select someone the board or the executive team already knew.

Wright decided it would be better to get to know CEOs and board directors directly. “My job is just to get the word out there to let people know that this is what I want to do in the next phase of my career.” Wright offered free advice and guidance. She reached out to VCs who were also calling, wanting to place Wright in operational roles. “In that first year, I probably talked to about 25 to 30 different venture capitalists,” she said. “The venture capital firms host CEO summits, CFO summits, go-to-market forums. They’re trying to help their portfolio companies. What’s the best way to scale? What’s the best way to build culture? What’s the best way to think about sales in different go-to-market situations?,” she explained. “And so I basically said, I’m happy to be on any forum. I’ll do any speaking.”