Why your coworkers seem more rude than usual

You don’t have to look hard to see uncivil behavior these days, whether in political discourse , in college classrooms, or on airplanes . One study found that rudeness is even contagious, like the common cold.

The workplace, where my research is focused, is hardly immune from this so-called incivility epidemic. Past surveys suggest virtually all workers experience rude or uncivil behavior, while over half report being treated badly at least once a week. And some researchers have claimed it’s pervasive and getting worse.

But is it really? I’ve spent the past decade studying workplace rudeness and other forms of mistreatment. While I do believe it’s a significant problem, it’s hardly an epidemic.

The rise of rudeness?

First, let’s consider whether workplace incivility is on the rise.

That is, are employees actually more likely to be interrupted, made fun of, addressed unprofessionally, demeaned, or excluded at work?

To answer this question, I examined data from the General Social Survey, which has been gathering data on hundreds of trends in American attitudes, behaviors, and attributes since 1972. It’s administered by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

I looked at an item that’s been included every four years since 2002: “I am treated with respect at work.” Participants answer on a scale of 1, or strongly agree, to 4, or strongly disagree.