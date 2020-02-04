How to watch the State of the Union address for free on CNN, MSNBC, or elsewhere without cable

In case the impeachment trial or last night’s Iowa caucus debacle haven’t already tipped you off about the state of our union, President Trump will offer his own version this evening to a joint session of Congress.

The 2020 State of the Union address—Trump’s third since taking office—will likely focus on traditional metrics like trade and the economy, but the president will no doubt leave room for boasting seeing how his acquittal in the Senate tomorrow is all but certain. (You can find a full list of guests who will join Trump tonight on the White House website.) After the speech, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democrats’ official response.

Trump is due to begin speaking tonight (Tuesday, February 4) at 9 p.m. ET on Capitol Hill. If you are a cable cord cutter who wants to stream the speech live for free, the good news is, that’s really easy to do. Here are a few choices: