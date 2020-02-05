Taraji P. Henson wants to create a haircare empire, one scalp at a time

While she was in college, before her breakthrough performance in 2001’s Baby Boy, she used to do wet sets in her home for $20. She’s been on movie and TV sets now for over 20 years, transforming into many different characters, with a myriad of hairstyles along the way.

Each time she did it, though, she was damaging her hair and scalp. With a lack of products on the market to address the issue, she decided to take matters into her own hands to try and come up with a solution, avidly experimenting in her own kitchen to create something to help keep her hair healthy. Then she realized that other women were experiencing the same problem. She’s now released an entire line of products called TPH by Taraji, with the aim to create a haircare empire.

I joined Taraji at her pop-up store in New York City during the line’s launch to discuss her journey in creating the brand and how Rihanna’s success has inspired her to dream big.

WATCH: Taraji P. Henson is building a hair-care empire