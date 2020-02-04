The Iowa caucuses app was a design nightmare

The 2020 Iowa caucuses were supposed to go more smoothly. Tallying votes was supposed to be expedited with a smartphone app that volunteers could download right on their personal phones to collect and record ballots.

But last night, the results didn’t come in as they should have. We still have no clue who won. One thing we do know: The app was a design disaster at multiple levels, from setup to operations. After things went wrong with the app, election officials opted to fall back on paper ballots. The resulting mess is being untangled right now.

So what do we know about what was so wrong about the app? Even with no actual images of it (my DMs are open on Twitter if you have them), we can conclude a few things:

There was no user testing

The app, developed by a company called Shadow, was available to officials to download only the night before the election. It hadn’t been tested or audited publicly beforehand. While Shadow may have conducted usability trials internally, it’s hard to know, given the opaque nature of the organization—which actually scrubbed its site of employee names as reports of trouble came in.

Installing it was scary

Caucus leaders were confused about how to install the app. Many of these people have been volunteers for years and were familiar with operating under the old system. It’s not their fault they didn’t understand the new process. Officials didn’t offer them any sort of training in terms of how to download the app and set it up (it was not available in any major app store). Instead, leaders had to go to a website and enter a security code. From there, the app needed the user to grant it special permissions to run, found in the phone’s settings, which came along with scary language: “This type of file can hurt your device, do you want to keep App Release APK anyway?” (Note: APK is just the file extension for Android apps, but most users never need to see it.) A dozen leaders complained to MSNBC about this process. Many precinct leaders decided the night before not to use the app as a result.

Cynthia McFadden explains app at the center of the #IowaCaucuses delay. Cynthia McFadden explains app at the center of the #IowaCaucuses delay. Posted by MSNBC on Monday, February 3, 2020

Using it was a total pain

Even those who successfully installed the app couldn’t always get it to work intuitively. Users had to log in with a PIN, and it appears from an FAQ that there may have been a test PIN and a final PIN offered for some or all users. Submitting results was difficult too. According to the New York Times, that required “a series of forms and links and security codes.” But the problems weren’t just security-related. Apparently, you also had to keep the screen open or risk having to set up the app all over again: