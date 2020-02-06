Are Vaporfly shoes too fast? Nike’s head of design responds

The Nike Vaporfly 4% shoe is fast. It enables you to run 4% to 6% faster than your average shoe thanks to a carbon fiber plate and dense, energy-returning foams. These technologies tipped the scales for Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge to break the two-hour marathon last year when he wore an advanced prototype version of the shoe called the Air Zoom Alphafly Next%—which featured, not one, but three carbon fiber plates inside, alongside Nike Air cushioning.

The Alphafly version was so fast that, last week, the international governing body of track and field, World Athletics, announced that the shoe would be banned from future competition, as had been rumored. But World Athletics left some wiggle room. According to the New York Times, the new rules say that road shoes can’t have soles any thicker than 40mm (a little more than 1.5 inches), and they can’t contain any more than one rigid, embedded plate (like carbon fiber).

The assumption is that fewer hard plates and thinner foam results in less energy return. Why the 40mm thickness cutoff was chosen exactly is unclear. The original, commercial Vaporfly had a sole thickness of 31mm. We could not find data on the Alphafly prototype’s thickness, and Nike declined to share more granular details about its design.

In any case, that means that while the prototype model Kipchoge wore can no longer be used in competition at places like the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Nike’s consumer-grade Vaporflys that are on the mass market today are okay to continue being used in competition. Furthermore, Nike has announced new versions of the shoes that will also be allowed for the Olympic Games. They go under the general umbrella of “Next%.”

The new line includes the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% for marathoners and Nike Pegasus Turbo Next% for “everyday runners.” These new running shoes feature a mix of one carbon fiber plate, two air bags, and energy return foam.

Before news hit about the ban, when it was still merely rumored, I caught up with John Hoke, chief design officer at Nike, to discuss the controversy. At the time, he didn’t know how the World Athletics ruling would go, but he didn’t seem overly worried.

“Innovation for us is a commitment not a guarantee. When you get something that works, we’ll, of course, adjust to any potential constraint we’re given,” says Hoke. “We will continue to innovate. Innovation is the progression of sports . . . and how it moves ahead. Quick answer: We’re not concerned.”