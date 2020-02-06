Are Vaporfly shoes too fast? Nike’s head of design responds

The Nike Vaporfly 4% shoe is fast. It enables you to run 4% to 6% faster than your average shoe thanks to a carbon fiber plate and dense, energy-returning foams. These technologies tipped the scales for Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge to break the two-hour marathon last year when he wore an advanced prototype version of the shoe called the Air Zoom Alphafly Next%—which featured a carbon fiber plates inside, alongside Nike Air cushioning.

The shoe was so fast that, last month, rumors started swirling that the international governing body of track and field, World Athletics, would ban the shoe from future competition. That didn’t quite come to pass. But World Athletics is banning a new version of the shoe, called the Viperfly, which was designed for the 100-meter dash and which Nike plans to update to meet the new regulations in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

According to the New York Times, the new rules say that road shoes can’t have soles any thicker than 40mm (a little more than 1.5 inches), and they can’t contain any more than one rigid, embedded plate (like carbon fiber). The assumption is that this combination of carbon fiber and foam results will not give athletes an unfair competitive advantage. Nike declined to share more granular details about the design and why World Athletics chose those exact figures for the cutoff.

In any case, Nike’s consumer-grade Vaporflys that are on the mass market today are okay to continue being used in competition. Furthermore, Nike has announced new versions of the shoes that will also be allowed for the Olympic Games. They go under the general umbrella of “Next%.”

The new line includes the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% for marathoners and Nike Pegasus Turbo Next% for “everyday runners.” These new running shoes feature a mix of one carbon fiber plate, two air bags, and energy return foam.

Before news hit about World Athletics’s new rules, when a potential ban was merely rumored, I caught up with John Hoke, chief design officer at Nike, to discuss the controversy. At the time, he didn’t know how the World Athletics ruling would go, but he didn’t seem overly worried.

“Innovation for us is a commitment not a guarantee. When you get something that works, we’ll, of course, adjust to any potential constraint we’re given,” says Hoke. “We will continue to innovate. Innovation is the progression of sports . . . and how it moves ahead. Quick answer: We’re not concerned.”