The North Face’s latest quest? Clothes that last forever

The outerwear company has a team of nearly 70 designers in its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and every six months, a team of five of them will be invited to participate in a new program called the Renewed Design Residency. These designers will spend a week at the Renewal Workshop, a company that helps brands collect old garments, repair them, and prepare them to be resold. The goal is to immerse the designers in this environment—surrounded with old, ragged clothes—so that they can learn how to design garments with their entire life cycle in mind.

“As designers, we’re thinking about how to design products that will perform when the customer uses it,” says Kellen Hennessy, a senior designer at North Face who helped spearhead this program and attended the inaugural residency. “But through this program, we’re thinking about what happens at the end of the garment’s life. We can focus on extending the product’s lifespan and finding new purposes for it when it’s finally beyond use.”

Over the past several decades, our relationship to our clothes has fundamentally changed. Clothes went from being durable objects to becoming disposable. Since 2000, the average number of times a consumer wears an item before throwing it away has dropped by 36%, and many people use a garment only eight to 10 times before chucking it. These habits are contributing to the destruction of the environment. Every year, 85% of all textiles produced end up in landfills or the ocean. And since most clothes these days are made from plastic-based synthetic fibers, these garments might take hundreds of years to decompose.

But clothing designers are now tinkering with an intriguing new idea: What if they designed clothes to be worn longer? What if they took this a step further and designed clothes that could exist, in some form, forever?

That’s the goal of circularity, a movement devoted to preserving the earth’s resources by keeping clothes—and all of the other products we use—out of landfills. When it comes to the fashion industry, this involves wearing garments longer, repairing them when they are damaged, then repurposing or recycling them when they have reached the end of their life. Many brands are shifting toward this model, including Patagonia and Eileen Fisher, which now collect old clothes to be repaired or upcycled.

The North Face has been working toward circularity for some time. In 2018, it partnered with the Renewal Workshop to create the Renewed platform, in which the company collected customers’ old clothes, repaired them so they’re like new, then resold them. But last year, when Hennessy was visiting the workshop, she realized that there was an opportunity for the rest of the design team to learn about the entire life cycle of a garment by spending time at the workshop.