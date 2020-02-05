The company bringing broadband to rural America

Millions of Americans lack access to reliable broadband, because delivering high-speed internet in sparsely populated areas is challenging, and costly. But without internet, communities miss out on opportunities to learn, connect, and access the global economy. All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr is on a mission to bring broadband to places other companies have been unable to go, by using fixed-wireless technology, which is less costly to install.
In this video, Carr gives television host Tyler Harcott a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to install wifi in some of the country’s most challenging terrain. See firsthand how All Points Broadband couples technology with grunt work to positively impact people’s lives.