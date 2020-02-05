Earth energy for the masses

Geothermal technology has existed for decades, but historically, it has been too expensive for the typical homeowner to use. New York-based home geothermal company Dandelion Energy is on a mission to change that. They have designed new equipment and processes that simplify geothermal installation and dramatically reduce costs.
In this video, television host Tyler Harcott travels to Westchester County, NY to meet Dandelion Energy President and Co-Founder Kathy Hannun. Join him as he discovers the secret to making earth energy accessible to the masses.