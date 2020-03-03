‘Westworld,’ ‘Mulan,’ and Alicia Keys: 124 pop-culture musts for March 2020

Super Tuesday is all well and good, but what about Super Friday?
As many people are going to have a hard time making their minds up about who to vote for in the 14 states holding primary votes on March 3, there are many other equally pressing decisions to make on March 20. Do I go see A Quiet Place Part II in the theater or see the low-key friendship comedy The Climb instead? Watch the Pete Davidson coming-of-age dramedy Big Time Adolescence on Hulu, or Self-Made: The Life and Times of Madam CJ Walker, with Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish, on Netflix? Stream Alicia Keys or Gordon Lightfoot? So many tough choices! Fast Company can’t help you choose who to vote for on March 3, but here are some suggestions on what to spend your time watching, listening to, and reading throughout this polarizing March.
MOVIES TO WATCH IN THEATERS
- Sorry We Missed You, March 4
- Onward, March 6
- The Way Back, March 6
- The Banker, March 6
- The Booksellers, March 6
- Escape from Pretoria, March 6
- The Burnt Orange Heresy, March 6
- First Cow, March 6
- The Jesus Rolls, March 6
- Wild Goose Lake, March 6
- My Spy, March 13
- Bloodshot, March 13
- Heimat is a Space in Time, March 13
- The Informer, March 13
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always, March 13
- The Roads Not Taken, March 13
- A Quiet Place Part II, March 20
- The Climb, March 20
- Mulan, March 27
- Resistance, March 27
- Saint Maud, March 27
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, March 3 on Netflix
- Hope Gap, March 6
- Run This Town, March 6
- Spenser Confidential, March 6 on Netflix
- Swallow, March 6
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun, March 10 on Netflix
- Women of Troy, March 10 on HBO
- Lost Girls, March 13 on Netflix
- After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News, March 19 on HBO
- Big Time Adolescence, March 20 on Hulu
- Blow the Man Down, March 20 on Prime Video
- Tiger King, March 20 on Netflix
- The Truth, March 20
- Ultras, March 20 on Netflix
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, March 25 on Netflix
- Military Wives, March 27
- Uncorked, March 27 on Netflix
- Vivarium, March 27
- Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, March 31 on YouTube
MUSIC
- Body Count – Carnivore, March 6
- CocoRosie – Put The Shine On, March 6
- Cornershop – England Is A Garden, March 6
- Daniel Davies – Signals, March 6
- Mandy Moore – Silver Landings, March 6
- Moby – All Visible Objects, March 6
- Silverstein – A Beautiful Place To Drown, March 6
- Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques, March 6
- U.S. Girls – Heavy Light, March 6
- Grouplove – Healer, March 13
- Peter Bjorn and John – Endless Dream, March 13
- Ultraista – Sister, March 13
- Yumi Zouma – Truth Or Consequence, March 13
- Alicia Keys – ALICIA, March 20
- Brian and Roger Eno – Mixing Colours, March 20
- Gordon Lightfoot – SOLO, March 20
- Morrissey – I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, March 20
- Knxwledge – 1988, March 27
- Little Dragon – New Me, Same Us, March 27
- Pearl Jam – Gigaton, March 27
- The Orb – Abolition Of The Royal Familia, March 27
- Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud, March 27
TV
- Dispatches From Elsewhere, March 1 on AMC
- Breeders, March 2 on FX
- Empire, March 3 on Fox
- Dave, March 4 on FXX
- Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda, March 4 on ABC
- Better Things, March 5 on FX
- Cake, March 5 on FXX
- Castlevania, March 5 on Netflix
- Devs, March 5 on Hulu
- Amazing Stories, March 6 on Apple TV+
- Hillary, March 6 on Hulu
- The Most Dangerous Animal of All, March 6 on FX
- Paradise PD, March 6 on Netflix
- Ugly Delicious, March 6 on Netflix
- ZeroZeroZero, March 6 on Prime Video
- Ride With Norman Reedus, March 8 on AMC
- Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, March 8 on Discovery
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds, March 9 on Nat Geo
- Dirty Money, March 11 on Netflix
- On My Block, March 11 on Netflix
- Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, March 13 on Prime Video
- Elite, March 13 on Netflix
- Flack, March 13 on Pop
- Kingdom, March 13 on Netflix
- The Vast of Night, March 13 on Prime Video
- Black Monday, March 15 on Showtime
- Westworld, March 15 on HBO
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name, March 16 on HBO
- The Plot Against America, March 16 on HBO
- Roswell, New Mexico, March 16 on CW
- Supernatural, March 16 on CW
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy, March 17 on Netflix
- Brockmire, March 18 on IFC
- Little Fires Everywhere, March 18 on Hulu
- Motherland: Fort Salem, March 18 on Freeform
- True Terror With Robert Englund, March 18 on Travel
- Feel Good, March 19 on Netflix
- The Letter for the King, March 20 on Netflix
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, March 20 on Netflix
- Freud, March 23 on Netflix
- One Day at a Time, March 24 on Pop
- Tacoma FD, March 26 on truTV
- Unorthodox, March 26 on Netflix
- Making the Cut, March 27 on Prime Video
- Ozark, March 27 on Netflix
- Beef House, March 29 on Adult Swim
- Three Busy Debras, March 29 on Adult Swim
BOOKS
- Jazz Images by Francis Wolff, March 1
- Women’s Work: Stories from Pioneering Women Shaping Our Workforce by Chris Crisman, March 3
- Deacon King Kong by James McBride, March 3
- How I Make Photographs by Joel Meyerowitz, March 3
- Keeper of the Hearth: Picturing Roland Barthes’ Unseen Photograph by Odette England, March 3
- The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, March 3
- The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel, March 5
- Dinner in French by Melissa Clark, March 10
- Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir by Rebecca Solnit, March 10
- Beastie Boys by Spike Jonze, March 17
- Magnum Ireland by Magnum Photographers, March 17
- The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin, March 24
- The Glass Hotel by Emily St John Mandel, March 24
- Futuro Retro by Maria Svarbova, March 31
- Martin Schoeller: 1995–2019 by Martin Schoeller, March 31
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; The Truth: courtesy of IFC Films; Bloodshot: Graham Bartholomew/Sony Pictures; Dispatches From Elsewhere: Jessica Kourkounis/AMC; First Cow: courtesy of A24; Little Fires Everywhere: Erin Simkin/Hulu; Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix; Spenser Confidential: Daniel McFadden/Netflix; Stargirl: courtesy of Disney+; Swallow: courtesy of IFC Films; The Banker: courtesy of Apple TV+; The Burnt Orange Heresy: courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics; The Plot Against America: Michele K. Short/HBO; The Way Back: Richard Foreman/Warner Bros. Entertainment]