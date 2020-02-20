What the world’s largest computer company is doing to help combat climate change

Aectual, an architectural-products firm headquartered in Amsterdam, has a novel approach to designing buildings. Instead of working with conventional construction materials, the company uses 3D printing to produce customized building elements: a temporary facade made of bioplastic that can be shredded and then reprinted, a sun roof that mimics the crest of a tree, a custom staircase that uses 50% less concrete.

To do its work quickly, efficiently, and on-site when the situation calls for it, Aectual partnered with a company whose technology is as sophisticated as it is mobile: Lenovo. “Lenovo workstations are used during every step of the process, from initial design to final production,” says Hedwig Heinsman, the CCO and cofounder of Aectual.

There was another important reason that Lenovo was a natural partner for Aectual: Both companies share a commitment to sustainability. Lenovo is truly a global company: It employs 57,000 people across the world and conducts business in 180 markets. A company of that size is capable of helping combat climate change, and Lenovo takes that responsibility very seriously.

THE INCREDIBLE BULK

Over the past ten years, Lenovo has reduced its greenhouse emissions 92% by streamlining its packaging, cooperating with ethical suppliers, and proactively adhering to environmental regulations, all while employing a good-for-the-bottom-line business savvy.

One of the first areas Lenovo identified for improvement was its packaging. Not only did the company start sourcing its cardboard from sustainably managed forests, it also began shipping its products in bulk. “Instead of getting an individual box for a laptop, we can bulk pack 20 or 50 laptops in a single carton, greatly reducing the amount of material needed, as well as reducing our carbon footprint and shipping costs,” says Lane Jesseph, the mobile workstation senior product manager.

Bulk packaging saves Lenovo money and results in fewer disposable materials for its customers, which is the kind of business-savvy calculus that has guided the company’s other sustainability initiatives. For example, almost 80% of Lenovo’s workstation platforms are energy efficient enough to have earned the ENERGY STAR certification. Jesseph explains how such citations have evolved from what once were merely “nice” feel-good honors. “Now you have to have some of these certifications because there are tax incentives when our customers hit these green initiatives,” he says. “There’s real money behind this.”

SUPPLY-CHAIN ECONOMICS

Moreover, if Lenovo wants to do business in certain markets, its products must adhere to specific environmental standards. “Our customers have requirements, and we are a supplier to our customers,” Jesseph says. “We’re seeing those in [requests for proposals] quite often. ‘What is your EP Gold status? Are you GREENGUARD certified?’ ”