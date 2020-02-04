Pressure ramping up for Mitch McConnell to allow the Senate to discuss election security measures

As the Democratic primary season kicks off with Monday’s Iowa caucus, Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is ramping up his Twitter campaign to get election security legislation considered in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-Kentucky) has systematically blocked such legislation from even being discussed on the Senate floor, earning him the moniker “Moscow Mitch” to amplify the fact that Russia targeted election systems in all 50 states during the 2016 election.

Each time Wyden tweets about the topic, he cites the number of days until the presidential election, and the numbers are rapidly getting smaller. In today’s tweet it’s 275. On January 20, it was 288, the previous tweet stated.

We are 274 days away from the 2020 election and Mitch McConnell has yet to take any concrete steps to protect our federal elections from hacking or foreign interference. https://t.co/oAZf3yfEbJ — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 3, 2020

Last July the Mueller Report detailed a number of attempts by hackers to interfere with voting technology like voting machines and tabulation and reporting software during the 2016 election. It also described the Russian hackers’ successful theft of sensitive emails on the server of the Democratic Party, which were then spoon-fed to the press to maximize the damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

It could all happen again. And part of the reason is that the U.S. government, specifically the Department of Homeland Security–has not set out any binding requirements for counties and states to follow when buying and securing voting machines and other systems.

“The federal government’s response to this ongoing crisis cannot be limited to offers to provide resources and information, the acceptance of which is voluntary,” Wyden said in a statement last July. “If the country’s elections are to be defended, Congress must also establish mandatory, nation-wide cybersecurity requirements.”

The House of Representatives passed a number of bills covering different aspects of election security during 2019, some of which contained specific, binding election security requirements for states. Companion legislation has been introduced in committee in the the Senate, but none of those bills has made it to the Senate floor for debate. Wyden and Minnesota Democrat (and presidential candidate) Amy Klobuchar co-sponsored one of those bills in the Senate—the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (SAFE).