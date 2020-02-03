While Democrats wait for Iowans to caucus, the social-media caucus is already raging

Today’s episode of the American Politics Saga focuses on Iowa—the Iowa Caucuses, to be more specific. The #IowaCaucuses are underway, which means we’re officially in full gear for the 2020 presidential election. As we know, the political caucuses are a big deal because they are seen as a strong indicator to some of how well a presidential candidate will do later in the race.
Today, Democrats in Iowa are showing up in droves at caucus sites—and online—to rep their favorite candidates. According to reports, Sanders has a lead over the other candidates. He had a seven-point edge the night before the Iowa Caucuses began, but it’s still arguably anyone’s game.
While the rest of us wait, there’s always social media. Social media isn’t necessarily a good indicator of who will win, but reading tweets might help take the edge off. You already know that people have a lot to say about politics from the comfort of their smartphones, so here’s a roundup of thoughts about the Iowa Caucuses—with memes, sarcasm, and fanning out included.
American Politics is divided, but there are always those people who just want to unite for what they feel is the greater good of the people
Power is in you… the people.
Ahead of the #IowaCaucuses, a reminder that the BEST way to rid ourselves of Trump is to UNITE behind the Democratic candidate.
Bickering and infighting only helps one person: TRUMP
Don't @ me with "those ____ supporters started it."
Bernie gets lots of love
Dear Iowans,
Please don’t let Bernie be “the one that got away” again. This man will lead our nation with love, compassion and understanding.
Thank you,
Me and the boys on our way to #CaucusForBernie #IowaCaucuses
Come on Iowa! #Bernie has the BEST shot at this.#IowaCaucuses #TrumpIsAnIdiot
@BernieSanders ???????????? Iowa feelin that Bern??? ???????????????????????? #IowaCaucuses
This is America#IowaCaucuses #FeelTheBern #DumpTrump
Chris Matthews doesn’t love Bernie, and now everyone hates Chris
“I think he’s gonna win big tonight.”
Live footage from the dressing room of @HardballChris #IowaCaucuses
Chris Matthews on the night of November 3, 2020
in 2008 chris matthews said obama wouldn't get the nomination because he couldn't connect with regular joe voters. that same year he also said rudy giuliani had a good shot at the gop nomination because he connected with "the ethnics."
definitely a guy who should host that show. https://t.co/6nRQvtzpsO
Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg fans are in the mix
The next President will be Elizabeth Warren #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/hFHwhWNjqc
— Edmonddante (@Edmonddante10) February 3, 2020
Just parked at the rally and then this car parked in front of us. I mean is this a sign or what ? @PeteButtigieg @PeteForAmerica #IowaCaucuses
#YangGang for the underdog
Today is the day. Now is the time. #CaucusForYang #DemDebate #IowaCaucuses
Yang was the only candidate to get support from God . . . on Twitter
Shock the world, Iowa.#Yang2020.
Speaking of God, people are leaning on religion for a miracle
Me: I'm going to watch coverage of the #IowaCaucuses tonight, and probably nothing more.
Coworker: There are "cactuses" in Iowa?
