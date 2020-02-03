While Democrats wait for Iowans to caucus, the social-media caucus is already raging

Today’s episode of the American Politics Saga focuses on Iowa—the Iowa Caucuses, to be more specific. The #IowaCaucuses are underway, which means we’re officially in full gear for the 2020 presidential election. As we know, the political caucuses are a big deal because they are seen as a strong indicator to some of how well a presidential candidate will do later in the race.

Today, Democrats in Iowa are showing up in droves at caucus sites—and online—to rep their favorite candidates. According to reports, Sanders has a lead over the other candidates. He had a seven-point edge the night before the Iowa Caucuses began, but it’s still arguably anyone’s game.

While the rest of us wait, there’s always social media. Social media isn’t necessarily a good indicator of who will win, but reading tweets might help take the edge off. You already know that people have a lot to say about politics from the comfort of their smartphones, so here’s a roundup of thoughts about the Iowa Caucuses—with memes, sarcasm, and fanning out included.

American Politics is divided, but there are always those people who just want to unite for what they feel is the greater good of the people

Ahead of the #IowaCaucuses, a reminder that the BEST way to rid ourselves of Trump is to UNITE behind the Democratic candidate. Bickering and infighting only helps one person: TRUMP Don't @ me with "those ____ supporters started it." Focus on the prize: FLIP the WH + Senate.???????? pic.twitter.com/AK5MIfYKjJ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) February 2, 2020

Bernie gets lots of love