advertisement
advertisement

While Democrats wait for Iowans to caucus, the social-media caucus is already raging

Twitter is not real life—except when it is!

While Democrats wait for Iowans to caucus, the social-media caucus is already raging
[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore (Biden) (Sanders) (Steyer) (Warren); Chuck Kennedy Pete for America/Flickr]
By Starr Rhett Rocque3 minute Read

Today’s episode of the American Politics Saga focuses on Iowa—the Iowa Caucuses, to be more specific. The #IowaCaucuses are underway, which means we’re officially in full gear for the 2020 presidential election. As we know, the political caucuses are a big deal because they are seen as a strong indicator to some of how well a presidential candidate will do later in the race.

advertisement
advertisement

Today, Democrats in Iowa are showing up in droves at caucus sites—and online—to rep their favorite candidates. According to reports, Sanders has a lead over the other candidates. He had a seven-point edge the night before the Iowa Caucuses began, but it’s still arguably anyone’s game.

While the rest of us wait, there’s always social media. Social media isn’t necessarily a good indicator of who will win, but reading tweets might help take the edge off. You already know that people have a lot to say about politics from the comfort of their smartphones, so here’s a roundup of thoughts about the Iowa Caucuses—with memes, sarcasm, and fanning out included.

American Politics is divided, but there are always those people who just want to unite for what they feel is the greater good of the people

Bernie gets lots of love

advertisement

Chris Matthews doesn’t love Bernie, and now everyone hates Chris

advertisement

Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg fans are in the mix

advertisement

#YangGang for the underdog

Yang was the only candidate to get support from God . . . on Twitter

Speaking of God, people are leaning on religion for a miracle

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life