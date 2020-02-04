Climate change is the greatest design problem of our time. Mushrooms to the rescue!

The world of fungi has attracted a lot of interest and seems to be becoming very fashionable of late. A new exhibition at Somerset House in London, for example, is dedicated to “the remarkable mushroom.” No surprise: We’re being promised that mushrooms may be the key to a sustainable future in fields as diverse as fashion , toxic spill clean-ups, mental health , and construction . It’s in this last field that my own interests lie.

Climate change is the fundamental design problem of our time: buildings are hugely complicit in the crisis. Together, buildings and construction contribute 39% of the world’s carbon footprint. Energy used to heat, cool, and light buildings accounts for 28% of these emissions: households are the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases since 2015.

The remaining 11% of buildings’ carbon emissions consists of those associated with construction and building materials. The UK construction industry, for example, uses around 400 million tonnes (about 440 million U.S. tons) of materials each year, and approximately 100 million tonnes (about 110 million U.S. tons) become waste. Cement alone is responsible for a whopping 8% of global CO₂ emissions. Compare this to the much maligned global aviation industry, which emits 2% of all human-induced CO₂ emissions. Buildings and, by association, the construction industry, are profoundly responsible for climate change.

There is evidently a real need for the construction industry to reduce the impact of its material and energy use and to take part in the transition toward a more sustainable economy by researching and using alternative materials. This is not an absurd ask: such materials already exist.

Mushroom materials

And yes, one such material happens to be derived from fungi: mycelium composites. This material is created by growing mycelium–the thread-like main body of a fungus–of certain mushroom-producing fungi on agricultural wastes.

Mycelium are mainly composed of a web of filaments called “hyphae,” which acts as a natural binder, growing to form huge networks called “mycelia.” These grow by digesting nutrients from agricultural waste while bonding to the surface of the waste material, acting as a natural self-assembling glue. The entire process uses biological growth rather than expensive, energy intensive manufacturing processes.

Mycelium materials offer an exciting opportunity to upcycle agricultural waste into a low-cost, sustainable, and biodegradable material alternative. This could potentially reduce the use of fossil fuel dependent materials. The materials are low-density, making them very light compared to other materials used in construction. They also have excellent thermal and fire-resistant properties.