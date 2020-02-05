Before you hire from the competition, read this

In this tight labor market, employees are considering their options. A 2020 report by employee engagement platform Achievers found that roughly two-thirds of employees said they may leave their jobs in 2020.

That’s good news for companies on the lookout for talent. However, when hiring employees from competing firms, organizational leadership needs to protect against certain risks.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve never seen more job movement,” says Steven L. Manchel, a shareholder in employment and recruitment law firm Manchel & Brennan and author of “I Hereby Resign.” “It raises the stakes for the company that lost the employee, and it raises the stakes for the company that’s getting the employee.”

And the very reasons an employee may be attractive as a new hire—such as industry expertise and knowledge of the competition’s strategies—could be cause for concern. If a new hire shares proprietary information or violates an agreement made with a former employer, your company could face legal consequences. “The law generally prevents a new employer from obtaining trade secrets or proprietary information of a competitor,” says employment attorney David Reischer, CEO of LegalAdvice.com, a legal services referral service. “Claims of ‘tortious interference’ with a business and ‘misappropriation’ [of trade secrets] are typical causes of action that would be made in a lawsuit.”

To help protect your company from inadvertently getting into legal or reputational hot water, be sure you put a few practices in place:

Prepare in advance

Adrienne Cooper, chief people officer at FitSmallBusiness.com, a business information platform, says you should do some prep work before having even preliminary conversations with a prospective hire from a competitor. “Be very clear about what you want to bring into your organization, both a cultural contribution from that individual, as well as their skill sets and experience, and how that’s going to fit in your strategy and evolution, versus framing it as, ‘Let’s go poach and maybe that’ll help us,'” she says. It’s also critical to understand employment laws in your state and any issues that may be particular to your industry.

Manchel cautions that even preliminary conversations with a prospective hire from a competing firm can have pitfalls. Let’s say you’re a high-level employee who just came out of a strategy meeting and, unbeknownst to your current employer, you’ve got a job interview in which the interviewer asks you, “Where do you see the industry going?” Having a general discussion is one thing. “It’s her expertise, it’s her experience, it’s her vision of the future. But if she layers in what she knows is the next-year strategy for her current company, she’s crossed the line,” Manchel says. “My advice to anyone who’s doing the hiring and anyone who’s being recruited is to think very clearly about what’s publicly known and what’s not.”