This is how much time Netflix says you’ve spent watching Adam Sandler

In an alternate universe, the one in which the Academy (correctly) threw a Best Actor nomination at Adam Sandler for his bravura turn in Uncut Gems , perhaps last Friday’s news would’ve been different.

The comedian with a demonstrated range for actual, capital-A Acting might have announced his next project would be a Sandy Koufax biopic directed by Barry Jenkins, or something of that nature.

Instead, Sandler did what any comedic actor spurned by a world of snooty Todd Phillips-loving cineastes would do: sign up to make four more Netflix movies, bringing his eventual total to 12.

Since 2015, Netflix has been the production studio and home of Sandman classics such as Wacky Agent, The Western One, and Death-Fakers, not to mention of course, the global phenomenon that was last year’s Jennifer Aniston-starring Murder Mystery, which Netflix claims was somehow its most-watched movie of 2019.

Netflix’s viewership data has always been a little suspect, long before the company revised its metrics so that a “view” meant a subscriber had watched at least two minutes of a film. Even so, the number Netflix is touting to flog its new deal with Sandler is staggering.

You guys watched 2 billion hours of @adamsandler's movies, which is good because he's making some more! pic.twitter.com/zOkJ6eDRL0 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 31, 2020

Imagine watching two billion hours of Adam Sandler movies! How did we even find the time in between the 45.8 billion minutes we spent watching The Office on Netflix?