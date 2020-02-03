J.Lo’s cape was the Super Bowl MVP

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs (of Missouri, not Kansas) clinched the Super Bowl LIV title. The underdogs beat out the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the flashy, tropical city of Miami—possibly aided by their red uniforms , or maybe just because they’re really good at playing football.

But the real MVP of the night was the cape that Jennifer Lopez wore during the halftime show. The reversible design featured the Puerto Rican flag on one side—a nod to Lopez’s heritage—and the American flag on the other. “It was important to Jennifer to have this one cape in the show,” her stylist Rob Zangardi told Vogue. Lopez donned the feathered red-white-and-blue cape while delivering a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” a reminder that Americans represent a range of cultures, and can be brown, and excellent.

The halftime show featured Lopez and Shakira (with assists from J Balvin and Bad Bunny). The entire performance, which took place in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, celebrated the bold and beautiful diversity of Latin culture, from Shakira’s Afro-Colombian “Champeta” and “Mapalé” dances to her traditional Arabic “Zaghrouta” tongue celebration. Lopez infused her five-and-a-half-minute set with salsa dancing and renditions of her hit songs “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

The show’s set design took the theme a step further. One segment featured Lopez’s daughter, Emme, and other children, who sat in silver cages of light, a faint fence visible in the background. This moment was quickly followed by the unfurling of Lopez’s show-stealing Puerto Rican flag cape—a design choice as creative as it was powerful.