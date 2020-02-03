In defense of mobile voting—Russian hackers be damned

Last week, the most populous county in Washington State announced the first U.S. election in which every voter can cast a ballot using a smartphone. For residents of Seattle and surrounding cities, the experiment could be a game changer. Americans face innumerable obstacles in getting to the voting booth: job responsibilities, family obligations, Netflix addictions. No wonder our election turnout is among the worst in the developed world . Suddenly, 1.2 million people were given the ability to vote without leaving work or getting off the couch.

Of course, the reaction was loud and swift. Some people loved the idea, thrilled to see the power of democracy placed directly in people’s pockets. Others recoiled, afraid that hackers, foreign or domestic, could infiltrate the election and taint the results. As with any political issue, the hyperbole on both sides grew by the hour.

As the person who is sponsoring this experiment—my foundation, Tusk Philanthropies, is leading the national effort to develop mobile voting—I think we’re overcomplicating the issue. Let’s start with the basics:

Our government today doesn’t work. It’s polarized, dysfunctional, and untrustworthy, at virtually every level of government. We can’t reach consensus on any major issue, whether it’s climate change, guns, immigration, healthcare, or dozens of others. Eventually, after enough crises and enough frustration, both sides risk reaching for more radical solutions. The only way to keep the country together is to make government functional again.

The status quo is a disaster. We know that most people will not bother to vote under the current system. Yes, turnout in presidential races is respectable, but average turnout in most primaries is under 15%—with the majority of voters coming from the far left or the far right, depending on the district. General elections aren’t much better. Because of gerrymandering, the primary is often the only game in town. And if you’re a member of the minority party, it can feel like there’s no point in voting at all. We can hold all the Rock the Vote concerts we want to encourage people to vote, but the current system isn’t going to deliver results unless we clear away the stumbling blocks.

Our broken system is self-reinforcing. We know that the goal for virtually every politician is to stay in office at all costs. Today, that means keeping the small group of ideological voters who show up in the primary happy. But if a broader swath of the electorate started voting, politicians would quickly adapt and start reflecting their views. Policy outputs are shaped by political inputs and little else. If you want different laws, you need different political incentives.

Smartphones are ubiquitous. Estimates show that somewhere between 75% and 90% of American adults own a smartphone. That means virtually all of us are walking around with a supercomputer in our pockets—a supercomputer we already use for banking, communication, entertainment, errands, and pretty much everything else. If people could vote on their phones, many of them would do so.