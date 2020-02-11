Frog debuts a radical new business model. Can it save independent design?

In 2013, Andrew Zimmerman received a letter from Facebook’s legal council. Zimmerman had just taken charge as president of Frog, the storied design consultancy that helped bring about everything from the Sony Walkman to the Apple Macintosh. And Facebook had a request that wasn’t really a request: Facebook wanted Frog to wave all IP rights to a conceptual headset it had designed for a burgeoning VR company called Oculus.

The problem, Zimmerman explains, is that Frog can’t invest in as many companies as it would like to. Frog is owned by a publicly traded company, Altran, which must answer to shareholders quarterly. Zimmerman argues that while Frog’s VC investments are doing well, the equity of these early-stage startups does not count as revenue. So it appears that Frog isn’t making much money from these bets, even if some pay off big in half a decade or longer. To make matters worse, Frog can’t really afford to reinvest into its winners. Since only about 2 in 10 investments pay off in venture capital, it’s just good business that you double down on hit companies in series B rounds. But that’s not an option with Frog’s current structure. All in all, FrogVentures simply couldn’t float money and effort as long as a true venture capital fund could. Traditional venture capital firms, meanwhile, are often sitting on tens to hundreds of millions of dollars to invest, and also constantly raise new money to invest from third parties. One big payoff, like a Facebook, funds a whole lot of new bets on the table. So Frog is trying something new. It’s folding all of the current FrogVentures startups into a fund at the VC firm Tuesday Capital. Frog will own a percentage of the fund like any other investor would. Meanwhile, FrogVentures’ Imboden will join weekly meetings at Tuesday Capital, weighing in on decisions and investments the firm makes. (FrogVentures as it’s been since 2014 will still continue to invest in a couple startups a year, but the vast majority of Frog’s startup efforts will be with Tuesday Capital.) Tuesday Capital will naturally point clients to Frog. This allows Frog to get shorter-term cash revenue via more traditional design work, which, incidentally, it can invest right back into Tuesday Capital’s portfolio if it chooses. “It has the added benefit that, frankly, we can afford to [take on] more startups because we’re realizing revenue and profit in [the same] year,” says Zimmerman, who hopes that Frog will invest in anywhere from two to four times as many startups with Tuesday Capital’s help than it would have going solo. Then, as Tuesday Capital invests more into Frog’s companies, Frog gives Tuesday Capital design vouchers, which is like a credits system that Tuesday Capital portfolio companies can claim for some pro bono design work from Frog.

Interestingly, every FrogVentures portfolio company agreed to be transferred to Tuesday Capital. And why not? “Zoom in one layer further out, and where we get to now is that everybody is performing a natural act,” says Imboden. “Frog is delivering value to these companies by getting to market faster, reducing risk, building stronger bonds with customers. That’s our core business. We do that all day and night. We’d gotten good at an unnatural act—building and maintaining an investment portfolio—but for [Tuesday Capital] that’s the core business.” The next few years will be telling to watch as Frog pioneers a new model. If it works, don’t be surprised to see other design firms follow suit. Because it simply doesn’t make sense for a design consultancy to operate paycheck to paycheck when the practice has minted so many billion-dollar companies.