Watch: Samsung ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ allegedly revealed in leaked video

Samsung’s newest smartphone, and one that is likely to be among the hottest of 2020, has allegedly leaked in a video. The video was posted to Twitter by Ben Geskin, who has a long history of leaking accurate information about upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

As is obvious from the video, the Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s newest foldable phone. It takes the form of a clamshell/flip phone and folds horizontally. The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable phone. Its first, the Galaxy Fold, folded vertically and had a disastrous launch last year.

For those wondering, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch display that folds in half. From the video, it also appears to have a dual-lens camera system on the rear of the phone as well as some kind of small digital display that shows the time (and presumably other notifications).

Though Fast Company has not verified the video, it is likely to be legitimate considering who leaked it and the fact that it’s widely known Samsung is going to publicly show off the Galaxy Z Flip in just eight days time, on February 11, at its annual Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco.