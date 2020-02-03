Joaquin Phoenix calls out “systemic racism” in candid BAFTAs speech

This year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) nominees drew heavy criticism for its lack of inclusiveness: Not a single person of color was up for an award in the any of the acting categories.

The outcry mirrored issues of racial and gender parity stateside as the Academy faced its own backlash (yet again) for a very white and very male list of Oscar nominees. While British actors including Gemma Arterton and Carey Mulligan are working with Time’s Up UK to push BAFTA toward more diversity, the fight has found a somewhat unlikely ally in none other than Joaquin Phoenix.

Unsurprisingly, Phoenix won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Joker. Surprisingly, however, he used his time on stage to take himself and others in positions of power and privilege to task for not just slacking on pushing for inclusion, but failing to understand the root cause of why it’s a pressing issue in the first place.

“I feel very honored and privileged to be here tonight. BAFTAs has always been very supportive of my career, and I’m deeply appreciative,” Phoenix started. “But I have to say that I also feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here. I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people [who] have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from.”

Phoenix went on to admit that he’s “part of the problem,” having not done “everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive.”

However, as he goes on to mention, it’s more than having boxes to check on a set. It’s about actually understanding the problem of systemic racism and doing the work to combat it. But the work shouldn’t fall solely on the shoulders of those who are marginalized—the bulk of it rests with those who hold power.

“I think that it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it,” Phoenix said. ” So that’s on us.”