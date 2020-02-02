How The Rock took over the Super Bowl

Dwayne Johnson may never have achieved his dream of playing in the NFL, but Sunday night he managed to be all over Super Bowl LIV.

First, the Rock debuted a new spot for his Teremana Tequila, a new Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila brand founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, as well as Tequila Avion vets Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin. The spot stars himself, broadcaster Jay Glazer, Super Bowl champ and Patriots legend Rob Gronkowsi, and hall of fame coach Jimmy Johnson playing a pre-game round of Never Have I Ever.

Just before kick-off, there he was again, this time going into full carnival barker mode to give what may be the most enthusiastic player intro routine ever. “Honored to celebrate and shine the spotlight on these two teams, while showcasing our Teremana tequila and Athleticon brands,” says Johnson.

At the top of the first quarter, he and Oprah announced they’ll be running mates . . . for WW (née Weight Watchers) and his upcoming Athleticon conference later this year. Quite a gag one night before the Iowa caucuses and during one of the more wild and wooly Presidential campaigns in recent memory, but it’s a sign of just how broad Johnson’s appeal stretches that people might even think he was serious.

Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, and TGC Management, and cofounder of Seven Bucks Companies, says the Super Bowl is a unique way to speak to a massive global audience. “From a business perspective, these opportunities are rare and hugely rewarding,” says Garcia. “We were thrilled to have such a large presence with our great partners and have our brands resonate in a real way.”