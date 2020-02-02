advertisement
How The Rock took over the Super Bowl

Dwayne Johnson multitasked during the big game, announcing the player lineups for Fox and starring in Super Bowl ads for two different brands.

Courtesy: Seven Bucks Creative
By Jeff Beer

Dwayne Johnson may never have achieved his dream of playing in the NFL, but Sunday night he managed to be all over Super Bowl LIV.

First, the Rock debuted a new spot for his Teremana Tequila, a new Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila brand founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, as well as Tequila Avion vets Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin. The spot stars himself, broadcaster Jay Glazer, Super Bowl champ and Patriots legend Rob Gronkowsi, and hall of fame coach Jimmy Johnson playing a pre-game round of Never Have I Ever.

Just before kick-off, there he was again, this time going into full carnival barker mode to give what may be the most enthusiastic player intro routine ever. “Honored to celebrate and shine the spotlight on these two teams, while showcasing our Teremana tequila and Athleticon brands,” says Johnson.

At the top of the first quarter, he and Oprah announced they’ll be running mates . . . for WW (née Weight Watchers) and his upcoming Athleticon conference later this year. Quite a gag one night before the Iowa caucuses and during one of the more wild and wooly Presidential campaigns in recent memory, but it’s a sign of just how broad Johnson’s appeal stretches that people might even think he was serious.

Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, and TGC Management, and cofounder of Seven Bucks Companies, says the Super Bowl is a unique way to speak to a massive global audience. “From a business perspective, these opportunities are rare and hugely rewarding,” says Garcia. “We were thrilled to have such a large presence with our great partners and have our brands resonate in a real way.”

“This incredible Super Bowl presence for our Seven Bucks brand comes down to three things,” says Johnson. “Our hungry Seven Bucks team and their ability to execute brilliantly, our amazing partners in Fox Sports and the NFL, and finally, my passion for the game of football and showing the world that while my dream of playing in the league never came true, there’s always a silver lining in every broken dream.”

All that, and he was even had a prime cameo of sorts in WWE’s commercial. Always the marketer, Johnson also managed a less-than subtle nod to his Project Rock collection with Under Armour in that spot. The only thing missing for a Ryan Reynolds-style ad turducken was Rock telling us that his new tequila launches in March while running with Oprah, wearing Under Armour, eating some Salt & Straw ice cream, and reminding people about his and Garcia’s October Athleticon conference in Atlanta. Hey, if anyone could pull that off . . . .

Well, there’s always Oscar night next Sunday.

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

