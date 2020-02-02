How The Rock took over the Super Bowl

Dwayne Johnson may never have achieved his dream of playing in the NFL, but Sunday night he managed to be all over Super Bowl LIV.
First, the Rock debuted a new spot for his Teremana Tequila, a new Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila brand founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, as well as Tequila Avion vets Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin. The spot stars himself, broadcaster Jay Glazer, Super Bowl champ and Patriots legend Rob Gronkowsi, and hall of fame coach Jimmy Johnson playing a pre-game round of Never Have I Ever.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s our @Teremana ????SUPER BOWL SUNDAY spot that just aired! ???????????? I created Teremana to be enjoyed with friends and family and to bring people together, just as this incredible game does. Cheers to an epic Super Bowl Sunday to all of you, and come have a drink of tequila with me NEXT MONTH! Follow my @Teremana page for updates! #ComeHaveADrink #TeremanaTequila #SuperBowlSunday
Just before kick-off, there he was again, this time going into full carnival barker mode to give what may be the most enthusiastic player intro routine ever. “Honored to celebrate and shine the spotlight on these two teams, while showcasing our Teremana tequila and Athleticon brands,” says Johnson.
View this post on Instagram
Crazy how life can be so wildly unpredictable sometimes. It was my dream to someday make it to the SUPER BOWL. I failed. But today, that dream has come true in a completely unexpected, yet powerful way more than I could have ever imagined. It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI introducing the NFC & AFC CHAMPIONS. Today, I live vicariously through all of you exceptional athletes. You already know. Have fun and LEAVE IT ALL out on the field. Huge Mahalo to all my friends at the @NFL and @FoxSports for this epic opportunity. #HardestWorkersOnTheField #TheChampions
At the top of the first quarter, he and Oprah announced they’ll be running mates . . . for WW (née Weight Watchers) and his upcoming Athleticon conference later this year. Quite a gag one night before the Iowa caucuses and during one of the more wild and wooly Presidential campaigns in recent memory, but it’s a sign of just how broad Johnson’s appeal stretches that people might even think he was serious.
Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, and TGC Management, and cofounder of Seven Bucks Companies, says the Super Bowl is a unique way to speak to a massive global audience. “From a business perspective, these opportunities are rare and hugely rewarding,” says Garcia. “We were thrilled to have such a large presence with our great partners and have our brands resonate in a real way.”
View this post on Instagram
Here’s our #SUPERBOWL spot that just aired with my trainer @Oprah! ????????????????♀️????????♂️ Choose your #RUNNINGMATES wisely when your about to take on the world with a smile and be the hardest workers in the room. Tag your WELLNESS partner and hashtag #RunningMates then let's get real and let’s get better – TOGETHER. @ww.now @oprah @athleticonatl #Oprahs2020VisionTour ????????♀️????????♂️???? ????????
“This incredible Super Bowl presence for our Seven Bucks brand comes down to three things,” says Johnson. “Our hungry Seven Bucks team and their ability to execute brilliantly, our amazing partners in Fox Sports and the NFL, and finally, my passion for the game of football and showing the world that while my dream of playing in the league never came true, there’s always a silver lining in every broken dream.”
All that, and he was even had a prime cameo of sorts in WWE’s commercial. Always the marketer, Johnson also managed a less-than subtle nod to his Project Rock collection with Under Armour in that spot. The only thing missing for a Ryan Reynolds-style ad turducken was Rock telling us that his new tequila launches in March while running with Oprah, wearing Under Armour, eating some Salt & Straw ice cream, and reminding people about his and Garcia’s October Athleticon conference in Atlanta. Hey, if anyone could pull that off . . . .
Well, there’s always Oscar night next Sunday.