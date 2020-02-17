How the race to autonomous cars got sidetracked by human nature

If you believed the early hype about autonomous cars , we’d all be buying them by now, or at least enjoying the view from autonomously driven ride-sharing vehicles. Needless to say, that hasn’t happened. In fact, the day that becomes a reality seems to get pushed further out every day.

On one hand, it’s easy to understand why the delay occurred. Overenthusiastic tech industry titans were eager to make an impact on a large industry that seemed ripe for disruption. Automakers, frightened by potential tech competitors, were so engulfed by FOMO that they felt caught in an environment that didn’t just enable but encouraged unrealistic time frames. This started a cycle of overpromising and underdelivering that’s still going today.

Both automakers and tech industry suppliers have pushed back their timelines for delivering real-world products. The challenge of achieving full autonomy turned out to be a significantly harder problem than many people initially acknowledged, and the grim reality of several autonomous vehicle-related deaths didn’t help matters.

In addition to these more overt problems, there’s another underlying and lesser-known one–the problem of defining the evolutionary stages of autonomous driving technology. And the impact of that challenge may last longer.

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) created definitions for six different levels of autonomous driving—commonly called Levels 0-5. (Here’s a link to the NHTSA page with complete descriptions.) The goal, seemingly, was to provide a logical, technological progression made up of what appeared to be concrete, achievable steps that would take the automotive industry into its autonomous future.

The levels range from Level 0, or “No Automation,” in which there is absolutely no machine-based control of any kind (not even cruise-control type features), up to Level 5, or “Full Automation,” in which the vehicle is able to function on its own in all types of environments (though the driver may have the option to take control). In between, Level 1 is Driver Assistance, with basic automation like cruise control. Level 2 is Partial Automation, including things like automatic braking. Level 3 is Conditional Automation, in which the car drives itself, but requires the driver to be ready to take over at any time. And Level 4 is High Automation, where the car can handle all driving tasks in most (though not all) environments.

People are the problem

Automakers and their tech suppliers can follow these levels like a roadmap, progressing from one step to the next, adding more amounts of automated control along the way. From a pure technology perspective, it makes perfect sense.